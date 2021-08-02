As a surge in coronavirus infections strains hospitals locally and statewide, vaccine uptake in Tennessee is on the rise, with 94 of 95 counties reporting a week-over-week increase in new vaccinations.
"That means that some Tennesseans — a lot of Tennesseans — who have been hesitant are now saying, 'You know what? I'm ready,'" Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.
"There's a lot of different reasons for that, but at the end of the day we are vaccinating more Tennesseans, and that is very encouraging. In fact, 94 out of 95 counties in Tennessee have seen a week-over-week acceleration in vaccine uptake."
Statewide, vaccine uptake is up 22% week-over-week, while Northeast Tennessee has seen a 12.6% increase in vaccination week-over-week. While Northeast Tennessee's week-over-week increase in vaccine uptake is rather modest, vaccine demand is up 49.8% over the past two weeks compared to the previous two.
It's unclear what's driving the increase in vaccinations.
Ballad Health has not seen an increase in vaccines administered at its community vaccination center in the Mall at Johnson City, while a spokesperson for the Northeast Regional Health Office said local health departments haven't seen any increase either. Vaccines are also available at pharmacies and pop-up events.
Piercey, meanwhile, pleaded with those who are on the fence about getting vaccinated to reach out to people they trust, such as their local doctor or pastor, and talk to them about getting the vaccine.
"Talk to them, and I hope you you will join the thousands of Tennesseans who have made the decision recently to vaccinate — not only to protect themselves and their families, but also the community," Piercey said.
The increase in vaccine uptake comes as new infections, driven by the delta variant, are surging nationwide, with new cases increasing by 204% in the last week statewide. Locally, Ballad Health reported more than 100 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, doubling in less than a week. The hospital system previously said it had capacity for about 75 COVID-19 patients, a mark it wasn't expecting to hit until late August and September.
Statewide, hospitalizations are soaring, with more than 1,100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state as of Sunday, nearly five times the amount reported on July 1. It is around the same number of people as were hospitalized in February, on the tail-end of the state's devastating winter surge.
"We are still in that upward trajectory, and right now there are no signs of that slowing," Piercey said, adding that deaths are expected to rise in the coming weeks as a result.
In an effort to keep the vaccine momentum strong, the state is going to increase outreach efforts in counties with low vaccine uptake, which would likely include most of Northeast Tennessee. Washington County (51.1%) is the only county in the region to at least partially vaccinate at least half its residents, with Unicoi (44.79%) and Sullivan (44.16%) the only other counties with at least 40% uptake.
Piercey said the messaging will focus on telling people the vaccine remains the best way to prevent infection and keep yourself and those around you safe, noting that focus on breakthrough infections nationwide may leave people feeling as though the vaccines aren't as effective as they are.
In Tennessee, the number of breakthrough infections is small, with just 1,600 reported in the more than 2.7 million Tennesseans who've received the vaccine, a rate of 0.18%. According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health's Critical Indicators Report, there have been only 218 breakthrough hospitalizations and 31 deaths in vaccinated people, with 80% of breakthrough hospitalizations are in people 65 and older.
"For the very vast majority of people, breakthrough infections are quite rare," Piercey said, noting that over 93% of all new cases are among the unvaccinated, along with 95% of deaths and 90% of hospitalizations.