State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, a regional leader in patient care, has opened Foot and Ankle Specialists - a new Podiatry Clinic in Johnson City.
Foot and Ankle Specialists provide comprehensive care for foot and ankle issues addressing chronic foot conditions to maintaining healthy feet through preventative care,
Treatment and management include a range of foot and ankle conditions from nail and skin disorders to bone, tendon, and ligament problems.
“We put a lot of daily pressure on our feet and ankles where, many times, we ignore the aches, pains, skin, and toenail challenges that can crop up until something feels way off,” said Dr. Phillip Riley, Foot and Ankle Specialists, SOFHA.
“This is one reason why we encourage coming in to see us early so that we can prevent what started off as a small physical challenge into something more difficult as time passes. Whether you’re young, a stay-at-home parent, an athlete, or have a permanent condition like diabetes, please call our offices to schedule an appointment so that we can take care of you.”
Foot and Ankle Specialists is located at 301 Med Tech Parkway, Suite 106, in Johnson City. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information, please visit sofha.net or call (423) 434-6410 to schedule an appointment.