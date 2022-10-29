Local News Graphic

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

State of Franklin Healthcare Associate doctors Grover May and Raymond Kohne sat down with the Johnson City Press to discuss the differences between 2D and 3D mammography and the dangers of dense breasts in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to May, 2D mammography was the original standard of breast exams, providing only a front and side view of the breast tissue. Mammography uses low-energy X-rays to examine the tissue for anomalies and signs of cancer.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

