State of Franklin Healthcare Associate doctors Grover May and Raymond Kohne sat down with the Johnson City Press to discuss the differences between 2D and 3D mammography and the dangers of dense breasts in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
According to May, 2D mammography was the original standard of breast exams, providing only a front and side view of the breast tissue. Mammography uses low-energy X-rays to examine the tissue for anomalies and signs of cancer.
Now, 3D mammography has become more common, according to Kohne, as it provides a view of the tissue from multiple angles. 3D mammography catches 41% more cancer, allowing doctors to diagnose and treat patients earlier.
“The key to make a distinct difference in breast cancer, in any cancer for that matter, is early detection,” said Kohne.
2D mammograms that show results of anomalies also typically require several doctor visits, according to May, as a doctor will call a patient with possible concerning results and ask them to come in for more exams. However, 3D exams typically do not require multiple visits since they provide a view of the tissue from more angles.
3D mammography also saves money in the long run despite being slightly more expensive upfront. This is because it eliminates follow-up visits and extra exams for most patients.
Kohne said that insurance companies even started paying for 3D exams because it ultimately saves them money, as well as lives. Kohne and his daughter helped to create a law that was passed in June 2022, and now insurance companies are required to pay for the exam, although coverage varies based on an individual’s policy.
Mammograms are typically recommended for women 40 and older, according to May, but those with a direct family history should be examined 10 years prior to the age their family member was diagnosed. May also recommends self-exams, despite some studies saying they are not needed, because he says that most of the time a person’s intuition can often help lead to early detection.
Other signs to look for that are possible indicators of breast cancer include: nipple discharge, changes in skin, breast pain, dimpling or distortion of the breast and palpable masses. It is also important to remember that these indicators can appear in men, not just women.
Kohne also highlighted the importance of checking for dense breasts, as this can increase the risk for cancer. Having dense breasts does not mean a person will not have fatty breasts or that their breasts are hard.
Kohne says that dense breast tissue shows up white in mammograms, and so does cancerous tissue, making it harder to detect in dense breasts. He says that patients with dense breasts should get an ultrasound exam to rule out any concerns of cancer.
