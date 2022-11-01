FILE - This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. New research announced by Pfizer on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, showed vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Uncredited - hogp, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
If you're a parent, you've likely seen the headlines about RSV.
Though typically more of a concern in the winter months (primarily December to February), an unusually early surge has forced local hospitals and pediatrician's offices to grapple with a significantly higher number of infections and hospitalizations. Already the virus has made an impact locally, with Niswonger Children's Hospital needing to open up overflow areas to accommodate "challenging volumes" of patients.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Niswonger's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Seth Brown said hospital staff has seen a significant increase in RSV cases, and said it's causing more severe illness.
"If you look at most numbers nationwide, RSV cases for this time of the year compared to last year are up anywhere from 200% to 300%, and that's definitely been the case here," said Brown. "As you can imagine, that has definitely been a challenge in terms of number of patients as well as disease severity that's higher than usual."
RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though most people recover in a week or two, the virus can cause severe illness in children and older adults. The CDC notes that RSV is the leading cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in children younger than a year old in the country.
It's also a disease that, typically, follows a predictable course, worsening on days three through five, said Dr. Sam Deel, a pediatrician from Norton, Virginia.
On average, 58,000 children younger than 5 years old are hospitalized with RSV each year, and virtually all children will be infected with the disease by the time they are 2 years old, according to the CDC.
But because of pandemic-related prevention measures, such as virtual schooling and masking, many children may not have gotten the virus in the last two years, which may, in part, be fueling the current surge.
Deel said when patients with RSV come to the clinic he spends a lot of time educating parents on how to care for children at home, and also teaching them the signs of respiratory distress and when they should go to an emergency department. Deel said parents should try and see their family doctor for treatment prior to going to a hospital, as well.
"I think that's what clogs emergency rooms, is three or four visits probably don't need to be there if they just came and saw their doctor," Deel said.
Because of its infectiousness, Deel said if one person in a household tests positive for the virus, it's likely everyone will. And because of its risk to younger children and infants, Deel said anybody showing signs of respiratory illness in a household needs to be separated from young children as best as possible.
Ballad's Chief Infection Prevention Officer, Jamie Swift, said RSV's symptoms are very similar to that of other respiratory viruses like flu and COVID-19, underscoring the importance of testing.
"They pretty much all overlap," Swift said. "You're dealing with a respiratory viral illness in all of them, so it's difficult to know without a test which one you're actually experiencing."
Unlike COVID-19 and the flu, there is no vaccine for RSV. So how can you keep yourself and your family safe?
"There is still hope to bring these numbers down through masking, social distancing, hand-washing, covering your cough and staying home if you're sick," Swift said.
