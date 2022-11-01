RSV Vaccines

FILE - This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. New research announced by Pfizer on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, showed vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.

 Uncredited - hogp, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

If you're a parent, you've likely seen the headlines about RSV. 

Though typically more of a concern in the winter months (primarily December to February), an unusually early surge has forced local hospitals and pediatrician's offices to grapple with a significantly higher number of infections and hospitalizations. Already the virus has made an impact locally, with Niswonger Children's Hospital needing to open up overflow areas to accommodate "challenging volumes" of patients. 

