MOUNTAIN HOME — James H. Quillen VA Medical Center provided 232 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans last year as part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022.

Permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, according to a news release from the Quillen VA Medical Center, which said that “VA staff also helped some veterans end their homelessness by reuniting them with family and friends.”

