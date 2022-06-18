With summer comes high temperatures, sunshine and, naturally, sunburns.
While one sunburn might not be a big deal, it’s important to protect your skin when spending long hours outdoors from the sun’s harmful rays. Dr. Douglas New, a dermatologist from Holston Medical Group, recently spoke with the Press to answer a few questions about the importance of protecting your skin, the dangers of skin cancers, skin cancer warning signs and his advice for staying safe this summer.
Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Why is it so important for people to take care of their skin?
Yes, there’s multiple reasons for doing so. Protecting your skin can, number one, decrease the risk of skin cancers, which is the big, big reason. Then there’s another reason people don’t often think about, which is helping to prevent premature aging of the skin. And, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, at least one in five Americans will develop a skin cancer during their lifetime, and sun exposure is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer, so that’s kind of the main reason.
What are what are some of the best ways people can protect themselves when they’re in the sun?
So there’s several ways to do so. Number one is seek shade when appropriate, especially during midday around the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a good general rule of thumb is if you notice that your shadow is shorter than you are, you probably need to seek shade. Other things that people think about is sunscreen. We recommend one that’s broad spectrum, water resistant, and with an SPF number of 30 or more is typically what’s recommended and applying the sunscreen appropriately is important as well.
It’s important to apply to dry skin about 15 minutes before going outdoors and apply it to skin that won’t be covered by clothing. People will commonly forget to use it on some places, especially on the top of the feet and the neck, ears, top of the head and the lips — and they actually make products that have a lip balm that have the sun protection factor built into it as well. Outside of that there’s sun protective clothing, and this includes hats with wide brims, lightweight long sleeve shirts, pants, sunglasses and there’s some clothing that actually has a UPF label, which is for ultraviolet protection factor that has some protection factor built into it.
What are some of the dangers associated with skin cancer?
Well, there’s different types of skin cancer. The most common type is basal cell carcinoma. Second most common type is called squamous cell carcinoma and the most dangerous type people think about is melanoma. The more common types that we see — the basal cells and the squamous cells — those, if they’re not treated, they tend to get bigger and bigger over time. They can invade deeper and just become much more difficult to treat. So it’s something that starts out just as the nonhealing lesion that kind of just bleeds. Eventually, if you let those go, they can get pretty large or in pretty deep ulcers and become much more tough to treat. Then some skin cancers like melanoma, they have the potential to move to other parts of the body and be life threatening.
What are some things that people should look for on their body if they’re worried about skin cancer?
We recommend that people do a self skin exam at least once a month, and basically if they see anything like a new spot on the skin, or any spot that looks different than the others, one that’s changing in color, changing in size or has symptoms associated with it, such as bleeding, or a lesion that just doesn’t heal — those are things that should get checked out by a board certified dermatologist.
What’s your message to people as they get ready to go out and participate in outdoor activities or work outside this summer?
There’s a couple of things, one is, especially on cloudy days and the cool days, those are days where you see more sunburns because people think just because the sun’s behind the clouds they’re are protected. But, research shows that 80% of the sun’s UV rays reached the Earth’s surface even on cloudy days, so those days you have to watch out for.
And then if you’re around things that are reflective like water or sand, those sorts of things reflect the UV rays and makes people more prone to sunburn. So we just say enjoy the outdoors to be safe. You know, enjoy the outdoors but stay under the umbrella or stay in the shade when you can use sunscreen and sun protective clothing and, and enjoy the holiday weekend that’s coming up.
I guess that’s one of the important reasons to look at the UV index whenever you’re checking the weather.
It’s tricky because you know when it’s a day when it’s 90 degrees and the sun’s bearing down on you, you know, it’s a bigger reminder of that the sun’s right there but it’s the cool days and the cloudy days that you run into problems. Sunscreen really should be used year-round. People think about it more during the spring and summer but even during the wintertime if you’re going to be outdoors, prolonged periods of time, sunscreen’s recommended year-round.
You mentioned that people should look for a broad spectrum sunscreen that’s at least SPF 30. You see a lot of tanning products out there that are SPF 4 or SPF 15 or whatever they might be but definitely less than 30. As a professional, what are your thoughts on those kinds of products?
We go by the recommendations from the American Academy of Dermatology and their number’s been SPF 30 or more and the reason for that is 30 gets you about 97% protection if it’s broad spectrum against both UVA and UVB. Once you go above an SPF of 30, you don’t get as much protection and basically the sunscreens become thicker and people don’t use them quite as much because they’re more difficult to use, and there’s no current sunscreen on the market that offers 100% protection.