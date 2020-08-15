Saturday's novel coronavirus report from Northeast Tennessee health departments brought no new deaths and 64 new cases, continuing the trend toward fewer new known infections and finally bringing a reduction in the percentage of positive tests.
The number of active cases continued to rise, however, both in the region as a whole and in all but one of the eight counties.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 64 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 4,871.
- New cases by county: Carter 6, Greene 2, Hancock 0, Hawkins 6, Johnson 2, Sullivan 35 and Washington 14. Unicoi County's case total was reduced by 1.
- 45 total deaths. There were no new deaths reported on Saturday. Sullivan County had added a death on Friday.
- 40 new recoveries for a total of 1,870.
- 2,956 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- Active cases by county: Carter 452, Greene 387, Hancock 57, Hawkins 380, Johnson 273, Sullivan 347, Unicoi 102 and Washington 958.
Data analysis
Active cases continued to rise in Northeast Tennessee with an increase of 24 on Saturday, as new cases outdistanced recoveries. Only Unicoi County saw a reduction in active cases with one fewer case. Sullivan County had the largest number of new active cases at nine followed by Washington County at eight.
The region's level of active cases reached reached 579.2 per 100,000 people with a high of 1,535.4 in Johnson County and a low of 220.1 in neighboring Sullivan County.
Washington County continued to have both the largest number of overall cases (1,405) since the pandemic began and active cases (958). Washington County's rate was 744.9 active cases per 100,000.
There were 959 new tests reported from the region Saturday, 72 of which were positive for a rate of 7.51%, down from more than 12 percent on Friday and slightly less than the state's overall rate of 7.76%.
Hospitalizations
- New hospitalizations: 8. Total over the course of the pandemic: 314.
Cases among school-aged children
Northeast Tennessee counties reported 11 new cases among ages 5-18, nearly twice Friday's total of six. All but one of the new cases reported in Sullivan County. The other was in Carter County. The region had totaled 492 cases in the age group over the course of the pandemic.
Mountain Home VA
There were 56 active cases across the Mountain Home James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center system. The system has reported a total of 269 cases over the course of the pandemic and eight deaths,
The VA has not stated where the deaths or cases are concentrated among Mountain Home's clinic in the region, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,289 new cases for a total of 131,747 since tracking began in March, including 129,509 confirmed and 2,238 probable. The state listed Saturday's percentage of positive results at 7.76%, compared to 9.65% on Friday.
- 19 new deaths reported for a total of 1,345, including 1,304 confirmed and 41 probable.
- 88 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,813 over the course of the pandemic. There were people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with more listed as pending.
- 131,747 new tests for a total of 1.82 million.
- 777 new recoveries for a total of 92,100.
Analysis
Although the percentage of new positive cases was down considerably from Friday, the net number of active cases rebounded from 37,809 to 38,302. Still, the number was considerably lower than the peak of 40,492 on Aug. 9.