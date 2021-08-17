Niswonger Children's Hospital CEO Lisa Carter had, for weeks, warned of a surge in coronavirus infections among children once schools returned to session.
In weekly press conferences, her Niswonger and Ballad Health colleagues did the same — pleading with parents to have their children vaccinated and wear masks in schools, and urging school districts to issue mask mandates for students, faculty and staff as new infections among children began to rise.
Despite their pleas, however, most school districts in the region resisted calls to implement mask requirements, including Carter County Schools, where her husband teaches.
And then, after avoiding it for 18 months, the virus came home when her husband Tucker Carter, a high school teacher, tested positive for the virus earlier this week — one of 25 Carter County Schools staff currently infected with COVID-19.
Lisa Carter herself started to develop symptoms on Tuesday, mostly body aches and a light cough. Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine confirmed on Twitter Tuesday evening that she has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Lisa Carter said she wanted to cry when her husband told her he tested positive, but reassured herself that he'd been vaccinated and would be less likely to have a severe illness or require hospitalization.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, breakthrough infections are rare, with vaccinated people accounting for a fraction of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. From May to July, 88% of hospitalizations and 94% of deaths reported in the state were people who had not been fully vaccinated.
Only about 30% of Carter County's population has been fully vaccinated.
"When my husband called me yesterday afternoon, my first response was just, as any wife would, I had a moment where I wanted to cry, and (was) obviously concerned about him," Lisa Carter said. "And again, knowing he's vaccinated, knowing and believing the data that his case would be mild and his likelihood of being hospitalized is slim, and so I had to create that in my mind and recognize that that's a very real scenario.
"I am frustrated," she said of the situation. "I mean, I'm a health care worker. I feel that is extremely common right now in all health care workers."
Despite her frustration, the irony of a children's hospital executive being exposed to the virus through her husband, a teacher, isn't lost on her.
"The virus has no idea, nor does the virus care (who you are)," she said. "The virus is equally opportunistic with everybody, and so that is the biggest message."
Tucker, Lisa Carter said, had been wearing a mask to his classes to set an example for his students and help prevent the spread of the virus in case he was an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. And though he himself was vaccinated, Lisa Carter said her husband was still a bit concerned about contracting the virus back in the classroom, as both knew breakthrough infections were a possibility.
Lisa Carter said she had several team meetings scheduled for Monday night, but had to cancel and enter into quarantine "out of an abundance of caution," despite being vaccinated. Carter said she'd been attending virtual team meetings Tuesday, but that it's not the same as being there in person, calling the situation "frustrating."
"We're such a close team and a strong team, and we want to be battling this together" she said. "I don't want to be sitting at home. That's not where I want to be at all."
She said their hospital remains pretty full, and that they're staying connected with other children's hospitals across the state.
Most children's hospitals, she said, are seeing an increase in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, Niswonger was treating two children hospitalized with COVID-19, down from a high of four last week.
Carter said she's still urging people to wear masks, and said other prevention measures such as social distancing and hand washing remain "critically important."
"As I continue to see the numbers of kids in this region testing positive, I know it's just right around the corner for us, too," Lisa Carter said, adding that she's "very anxious about what could be on the horizon for the weeks to come."