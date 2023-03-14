Niswonger Children's Hospital

Among all 200 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals radiothons conducted across North America, only six this year have generated $1 million or more from their respective events.

The 11th annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon, held earlier this month, not only broke a local fundraising record, but it has now been recognized as one of the most successful programs in the nation among the children’s hospitals participating in the national Children’s Miracle Network.

This year’s event raised more than $1 million to support the Hope Rising campaign to expand Niswonger Children’s Hospital, nearly doubling the milestone held by last year’s event.

