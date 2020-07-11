83 infections reported throughout Northeast Tennesse on Saturday
Northeast Tennessee counties reported a record 83 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday and two additional deaths.
The new cases represented the sixth straight day of single-day records.
Increases by county: Carter 16, Greene 13, Hancock 0, Hawkins 3, Johnson 1, Sullivan 21, Unicoi 3 and Washington 26.
There were 362 known active cases in the eight-county region.
Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,460 new COVID-19 cases. The total passed the 61,000 mark with nearly 3,200 hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic. The death toll increased by 15 to 738.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 83 new cases for a total of 927.
- 9 new recoveries for a total of 556.
- 2 new fatalities for a total of 9. Both new deaths were reported in Sullivan County, where two residents of a Bristol nursing care facility had died.
- 362 active cases, 72 more than Friday.
- 657 new negative tests for a total of 32,825 over the course of the pandemic.
Tennessee by the numbers:
- 1,460 new cases for a total of 61,006. 60,508 confirmed and 498 probable.
- 15 new deaths for a total of 738. 711 confirmed and 27 probable.
- 47 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,193.
- 12,502 new tests administered for a total of 1,006,616.