Ballad logo

Ballad Health on Thursday announced that all three national credit rating agencies have affirmed Ballad’s “A” ratings, while keeping their outlook for the health system as stable.

Ballad said this announcement comes after Standard and Poor’s announced in January that health system downgrades are outpacing upgrades by double.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you