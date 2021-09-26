As fewer children test positive for the coronavirus after schools tightened safety measures last month, health officials have another concern: Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.
“With this many kids that have been diagnosed positive in the region, it’s really important for parents to be aware of MIS-C, what symptoms to watch for and to seek care,” Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said in a press briefing last week. “And we are projecting that we will see more admissions with MIS-C,” Swift said.
MIS-C can cause inflammation in different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The syndrome’s exact cause is unknown but, according to the CDC, many children with MIS-C had COVID-19 or had been around somebody with COVID-19.
The condition can be serious and even deadly, though most children diagnosed with it will get better with medical care.
Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO Lisa Carter said even when the hospital’s staff wasn’t seeing a large number of children with the virus during the winter surge, they still saw children presenting with the syndrome.
With this current surge, however, a considerable number of children have been hospitalized with COVID-19, increasing concerns that there will be a wave of MIS-C cases in the coming weeks.
Carter said physicians should learn more about the volume of MIS-C patients over the coming weeks, and that they’re working to project what that volume might look like.
“We will really know more over the next week or so about the number of cases that we’re going to see related to that,” Carter told the Press last Friday. Carter added that they’ve been working to get information on the condition to parents to alert them to the signs of MIS-C and what the condition is.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health there have been at least 189 cases of MIS-C reported statewide, with 21 more under investigation as of Sept. 21. The highest numbers have been reported in West Tennessee, specifically Shelby County, where 44 cases have been confirmed.
Though Ballad has reported several cases of MIS-C, including during the winter surge, the state data does not have case totals for Northeast Tennessee or Sullivan County because fewer than 10 cases were reported in both public health regions. A Ballad spokesperson said the system has treated at least four children hospitalized with MIS-C since August.
The average age of children with MIS-C is 8.6 years old, with a maximum age of 18. Those who end up hospitalized spend an average of 5.6 days there, though one child spent 38 days hospitalized. Forty-five percent of children hospitalized have required intensive care treatment, and one child has died of the condition in Tennessee.
Dr. Joseph Ley, a pediatrician with Holston Medical Group, said that after every spike in cases there has been a corresponding rise in MIS-C cases, and said they saw the most cases in their practice in the weeks and months after the winter surge.
“Now we’re seeing more COVID in pediatric patients than we did in the winter,” said Ley.
Ley said due to the high level of care those children typically require, his pediatric office has not been the primary care provider for them. Instead, patients are referred to Niswonger Children’s Hospital for treatment. Ley encouraged those around children to get vaccinated, including those children 12 and older who are eligible for the shot, and said kids should be wearing masks in schools.
The biggest message to parents though? Don’t wait to seek care if you have concerns about any symptoms your child is experiencing.
“My request is don’t wait,” Carter said. “If you have a concern about some of the symptoms your child is experiencing, please reach out to an urgent care, your pediatrician’s office first and foremost, or you can always seek assistance through our nurse connect lines or our emergency system if that illness is truly emergent in nature.
“That’s the biggest message,” Carter continued. “Oftentimes people will think their initial illness stage is over they’re in the clear, but with kids, unfortunately, we need to watch just a little bit longer.”