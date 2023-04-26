Ballad Health’s board of directors has unanimously elected Martin Kent and Michael J. Quillen as new members to the 11-member body that governs the health system and its subsidiaries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Martin and Michael to our team. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience in their respective fields will undoubtedly bring valuable perspectives and insights to our organization as we improve access to health care and enhance the quality of care for the communities we serve. We look forward to collaborating with them and further strengthening Ballad Health,” Alan Levine, Ballad Health chairman and CEO, said.

