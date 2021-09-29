When Leroy Garland served in the military some four decades ago, he had a severe reaction to a flu vaccine that landed him in an intensive care unit for treatment and was told to never get the flu vaccine again.
And while Garland would eventually recover from his reaction to the flu vaccine all those years ago, it indirectly led to his death from COVID-19 complications in September. Worried he would have another severe reaction to the coronavirus vaccine, which he believed was similar to the flu vaccine, Garland never got the shot that could've saved his life when the virus made its way into his home in early July.
"It never occurred to me, and honestly I don't think it ever occurred to him, to have a conversation with his physician on whether he would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without having a side effect, so he was never vaccinated," his daughter, Heather Smith, said during a Ballad Health press conference on Wednesday.
It started when Garland's wife, 63, was exposed to the virus at her workplace the week of July 9. As the virus does, it spread from her to Garland, 61, as well as Smith's 94-year-old grandmother and her 24-year-old brother. Days before her exposure, Garland's wife received her first dose of the vaccine, while her grandmother had been fully vaccinated. Her brother and father, however, were not.
Before long, Garland was hospitalized with pneumonia that quickly progressed to acute respiratory distress, an often fatal complication where fluid builds up in the tiny air sacs in your lungs. He would not recover.
Smith said it is a horrible thing to watch somebody you love die of COVID-19 and said "I feel very strongly that had my dad been vaccinated that he would still be here with us."
On his deathbed, Garland grabbed his son by the collar and said "get the shot."
"That has just left a permanent imprint on my heart and mind," Smith said, her voice beginning to crack.
Smith urged people to get vaccinated, noting that her father had no co-morbidities and "had a lot of life left" when the virus killed him on Sept. 6. Even in his obituary, written by Smith, the family asked that people get vaccinated in lieu of flowers.
"We believe so much in the efficacy and safety and importance of the COVID-19 vaccine," Smith said as she tried to compose herself. "So, if you are on the fence, if you feel you have a reasonable reason (to not get vaccinated), if you have questions, I beg you to please talk to your trusted physician, nurse practitioner or physician's assistant to find out if you're eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and if you are, don't wait.
"They are readily available, they are free, you can go today," she continued. "I do not want COVID-19 to be a thief to you and your family and your family's lives."