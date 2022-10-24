Cancer Support Group

Cancer survivor Claudia Ransom will lead the weekly sessions titled “Facing My Fears.”

 Contributed

Claudia Ransom was one of the fortunate ones whose breast cancer was caught early.

She was diagnosed in February of this year, had a double mastectomy and was cancer free by October. While dealing with a cancer diagnosis wasn’t easy, Ransom tried her best to maintain a positive outlook on her diagnosis, thankful that it was caught early.

