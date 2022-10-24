Claudia Ransom was one of the fortunate ones whose breast cancer was caught early.
She was diagnosed in February of this year, had a double mastectomy and was cancer free by October. While dealing with a cancer diagnosis wasn’t easy, Ransom tried her best to maintain a positive outlook on her diagnosis, thankful that it was caught early.
“I wasn’t concentrating on the (bad) parts of the cancer itself, I was concentrating on all the good things that came with early diagnosis, because this was a very aggressive cancer that could’ve killed me if it wasn’t detected early enough,” Ransom said.
Her experience with cancer inspired her to do something for others who may be dealing with a recent cancer diagnosis or are fighting the disease. Ransom said she reached out to Ballad Health to see if they had any activities planned for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and found that, while they did have some things planned, a support group that used to exist had gone away since the pandemic.
She wanted to bring it back, knowing that many people have put off preventative health care appointments such as cancer screenings since the start of the pandemic.
“I want to create awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and detection because it really made a difference for me and my prognosis and treatment,” she said, noting the importance of having emotional support during such a difficult time in a person’s life.
“I think a support group is going to bring people together, and people will be able to share those stressful and overwhelming (feelings),” Ransom said. “And then, the group is going to provide you with information, support and encouragement, and then through exchanging stories you’ll be able to help each other emotionally and heal.”
With Ballad’s help, Ransom is bringing back a cancer support group, which will meet for the first time on Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Ballad Health Cancer Care, 1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 21.
“Everything in this starts with a thought,” Ransom said, “and our thought is going to be: I am going to survive, I am going to beat this, I am not going to let cancer beat me.”
