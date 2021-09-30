The founder of a new faith-based mission hopes to help area residents recover from addiction using several different methods.
Florida native Daryl Summerford said he felt helping families through the pain of addiction was a calling.
In the 1990s, Summerford struggled with his own cocaine addiction for seven years. When he discovered the residential treatment program offered by Dunklin Memorial Church in south Florida, he said he realized having a relationship with God was the only way he was going to succeed.
He eventually successfully completed the program and was on staff at the recovery center.
Summerford moved to north Florida and landed a job at a regional home improvement store chain, where he met his wife Jan.
He worked at the home improvement store business for 16 years, eventually in a management role, but he said he always felt like he had a higher purpose.
“I got burned out,” he said. “I knew I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to do.”
When he and Jan visited Northeast Tennessee on vacation, an extended family member offered him a job, and he took it and the couple moved.
After three years, Summerford said the job didn’t work out, but God told him it was time for something new.
He and Jan founded Zacchaeus Ministries intending to help people fight the same battle with addiction he fought 30 years ago.
“We’re Christ-centered, we work with addicts and alcoholics, anything that surrounds that,” Summerford said. “With addiction, it’s the family unit that gets hurt the most, so we’re going to focus on the man, but we’ll also focus on the family.”
Using Dunklin Memorial Church’s material and treatment strategies, Zacchaeus has already started regular group meetings. Summerford said about 10 people are participating.
The second, more intensive prong of Zacchaeus’ organization will be a residential treatment program for men. Summerford is still working on the details for the residential portion, but he hopes to have it going within the next year.
To support the efforts, he and Jan will open the Treehouse Resale Shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1066 Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough. The store carries clothes, home goods and other secondhand donated items.
As the residential treatment program gets off the ground, Summerford said participants will work in the store to learn a sense of responsibility and work ethic.
“It’s going to be teaching them how to live the way God wants us to live,” he said. “That’s how you deal with addiction. I’ve seen it work time and time over again.”
On Saturday, the store will be ready for shoppers and donations. Summerford said he, Jan and other volunteers are available to pick up donated furniture.
Going forward, the Treehouse Resale Shop will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 423-361-3095.
