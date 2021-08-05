The Northeast Regional Health Office continues to offer free coronavirus testing and vaccination at all its local health departments in Northeast Tennessee.
The Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington County Health Departments are offering vaccines Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are not required, and drive-through and walk-in options are available but vary by location. Masks are required to enter health department facilities.
Testing is also being offered at all county health departments, though hours vary. Self-testing kits will be offered at all health departments Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while nasal swab PCR tests will be offered Tuesday and Thursday. Self testing kits are only for those 18 and older who have a smartphone and email address.
See below for times:
- Carter County, 403 East G St., Elizabethton: Monday-Friday from 10-11 a.m.
- Greene County, 810 West Church St., Greeneville: Monday-Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- Hancock County, 178 Willow St., Sneedville: Monday-Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Hawkins County-Church Hill, 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill: Monday-Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Hawkins County-Rogersville, 201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville: Monday-Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Johnson County, 715 West Main St., Mountain City: Monday-Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Unicoi County, 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin: Monday-Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Washington County, 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City: Monday-Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.