For more than a year now, Dr. Darshan Shah has been on the front lines in the local fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shah, however, has been forced to watch from afar as the virus decimates his native country of India, which has seen its health system overwhelmed by record-breaking numbers of new infections and deaths. To date, more than 21 million infections and more than 234,000 deaths have been reported, figures experts say are likely tremendous undercounts.
Shah said the “whole nation is turning into a graveyard.”
“It is completely awful, and now over the last two or three weeks it’s just over the tipping point,” said Shah, an East Tennessee State University pediatrics professor and physician. Shah said the situation is “mind-boggling” and described it as a “tsunami” of infections and deaths that has left some of his family sickened and claimed the life of another.
“It is very, very hard,” Shah said of watching the situation unfold from thousands of miles away.
India’s coronavirus surge began in February, and has devastated the country’s health system — with medical oxygen and other life-saving medical supplies in critically short supply nationwide.
Shah is working to help the situation by raising money to buy oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies to send to an organization called Gokuldham, which has opened a COVID-19 hospital with capacity for 100 people in a school building in a rural area of India. The hospital, Shah said, is serving about 65 villages with a combined population of more than 100,000 people.
“There is no availability of even oxygen,” Shah said. “People can’t find oxygen tanks. So, there is a humanitarian crisis brewing in a nuclear-equipped country that can send aspace shuttle to even Mars independently, but can’t support or sustain or direct a response to once-in-a-lifetime health crisis. That’s (one of the) reasons many faith organizations and social organizations like Gokuldham are creating a COVID Care hospital, and we are asking for help” from the outside world.
Shah is collecting donations of medication, non-perishable food and money from people to pay for the supplies, which are being collected by Swaminarayan Welfare Inc., a 501 ( c ) 3 non-profit located in New Jersey. Donations can be mailed directly to them at 32 Benhardt Road, Mill Town, NJ, 08850 or to Shah at 147 Black Thorn Drive, Jonesborough, TN, 37659.
Shah can also be reached by email at shahd@etsu.edu.
“Please help, if at all possible,” Shah pleaded. “Any small help, you don’t understand how big it could be for someone unfortunate who is dying. Their life can be saved with as little as a few dollars.”