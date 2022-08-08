ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center is hosting a Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13.
The health fair is free and open to the public. It will be held on the JCCHC grounds, located at 2151 Century Lane, Johnson City. There will be free food, health screenings, door prizes and activities such as face painting and a bounce castle for children. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet providers and schedule appointments at the JCCHC, which is managed by the East Tennessee State University College of Nursing.
“This event will include fun, food and learning,” said Vanessa Smith, practice administrator. “We hope that the health fair will help educate the community about ways to live a healthier lifestyle, on safety issues and about community services offered. The individuals participating in this event will include several community members, our employees and their family members.”
The JCCHC provides evidence-based care for patients seeking primary care, prenatal care and/or socialization needs for various population groups in the community. It is one of the few nurse-managed community health centers in the nation to be designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center, a prestigious marker that means the facility meets a range of nationally accepted standards.