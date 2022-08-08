Community Health Fair

ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center is hosting a Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13.

The health fair is free and open to the public. It will be held on the JCCHC grounds, located at 2151 Century Lane, Johnson City. There will be free food, health screenings, door prizes and activities such as face painting and a bounce castle for children. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet providers and schedule appointments at the JCCHC, which is managed by the East Tennessee State University College of Nursing.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video