The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City cut the ribbon on an expansion to its intensive care unit last week, part of a larger project that added 11,000 square feet of space to the hospital.
According to a press release from the VA, the ICU expansion added four new patient rooms, including one bariatric/telehealth bed. The overall project, which cost $7.6 million, includes the addition of a new dialysis treatment center that opened in February.
The work included demolition of existing walls and doors, floor finishes, wall finishes, casework, suspended acoustical ceiling systems, mechanical HVAC, electrical, lighting, plumbing, fire protection sprinkler and alarm systems, data and communications systems, tele-ICU capabilities and additional miscellaneous improvements and modifications as required to provide a complete and functional acute care inpatient nursing ward.
“This will help us provide the medical services our Veteran patients deserve,” said JHQVAMC Director Dean Borsos. “The staff and everyone involved did a wonderful job to bring this project to completion and I look forward to seeing all the great things our nurses and providers will accomplish utilizing these new and improved spaces.”