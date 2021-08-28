With Ballad Health halting elective, non-emergent surgeries due to the ongoing surge in coronavirus hospitalizations, Holston Medical Group wants the region to know its outpatient surgery center is still open and accepting patients.
During previous elective surgery pauses by Ballad, particularly last winter, HMG Medical Plaza Medical Director Dr. Cheryl Stanski said they saw an uptick in the number of people seeking outpatient surgery with HMG, something the group is preparing for again. Stanski said that, while supplies can be hard to come by at times, staff are working to ensure supplies are available and resources are ready.
“We’re definitely able to handle the surge,” said Stanski. “We just plan very carefully, and we try to optimize the use of our operating rooms so they’re not ever sitting empty.”
Stanski, who is also a general surgeon, reiterated what Ballad officials have been saying since last year: elective doesn’t mean unnecessary or unimportant.
“In medicine we use the term elective to describe surgeries that don’t have to be done that or within the next 24 to 48 hours — they’re not life-threatening or limb-threatening,” said Stanski. “That’s not to say they’re not important.”
Stanski said having a delay to delay an elective surgery, such as a knee replacement or treatment for gallbladder disease, can have both an immediate and long-term impact on those dealing with those conditions, and even cause their previously elective surgery to become an emergent one — something Stanski said happened during a previous elective surgery pause last winter. If patients feel their health is worsening, they should speak to their doctor, who can advocate for them to get the surgical care they need if it becomes more emergent, she said.
“We’ve definitely seen that,” Stanski said. “We’ve definitely seen cases of compromised health because of the wait, and certainly nobody wants to (pause elective surgeries) — doctors don’t like it, the hospital system doesn’t like it, patients don’t like it, and that’s where, hopefully, our surgery centers can offset some of that waiting.“
Those who’ve had their surgeries canceled at the region’s hospitals, Stanski said, should speak with their surgeon about scheduling a surgery with HMG, and let their surgeon work to get something scheduled for them.
“HMG really wants to be a partner for our community and the care of our community, and I think our surgery centers can help with that, help offload some of the burden on hospitals right now,” Stanski said. “The hospitals are really stressed, so we’re here to help in any way we can.”