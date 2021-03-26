Holston Medical Group Primary and Specialty Care at Johnson City is moving to a new location on Monday, next to Hobby Lobby and At Home at 3019 Peoples St.
The new facility offers primary care, sports medicine and podiatric care. Patients with a pending appointment on or after March 29 will keep their appointment date and time but will need to go to 3019 Peoples St., Suite 300, in Johnson City.
HMG will also add the HMG Outpatient Diagnostic Center in Johnson City to the new location. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (423) 461-2100 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.
The following providers are accepting new patients: Dr. Arthur Belanger (podiatry); Dr. Kevin Metzger (primary care and sports medicine); Dr. Cynthia Partain (primary care); Dr. Mary McCormick (primary care); Macy Cox, FNP (primary care), Michael Smith, FNP (primary care).