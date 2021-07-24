Washington County became the first in Northeast Tennessee to partially vaccinate at least half of its population this week, with just over 50% of its residents having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine
It’s the sixth Tennessee county to reach that mark.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, more than 46% of Washington County residents are fully vaccinated, which is the fifth-highest rate among the state’s 95 counties. As of July 21, Washington County has administered 123,542 doses of the vaccine, which is the ninth-most in the state, and second-most in Northeast Tennessee behind Sullivan’s 128,652 doses.
In a statement to the Press, the Northeast Regional Health Office said the Washington County Health Department continues to offer vaccines on-site from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, in addition to its nurse strike team that continues to hold off-site vaccination events and encourage vaccine uptake.
“We commend the dedication of county and city leadership supporting our COVID efforts over the past seven months to vaccinate as many individuals as we can to protect our communities,” the statement said.
Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said it’s “very exciting” to see the number of people getting vaccinated is still growing — albeit slowly — saying the answer to slowing and eventually stopping the spread of the virus “continues to be vaccination.”
“We all know that the higher that number goes, the better the community is protected against future surges in the pandemic,” Runnels said.
Only two other counties in Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan and Unicoi, have partially vaccinated at least 40% of residents, with both counties sitting around 43% with at least one dose. Among the other five counties, vaccine uptake ranges from a low of 26% in Hancock County to about 37% in Greene County.
Washington County reached the milestone amid a rise in COVID-19 infections.
The average number of new reported cases more than doubled in the two weeks prior to July 20, though new case counts in both the county and greater region remain well below where they were in May.
Since July 1, more than 600 new infections have been reported across Northeast Tennessee, compared to 1,716 reported in May, with a large portion of new cases reported over the last week. There were 492 reported infections in June.
Statewide new cases are also on the rise, but similarly have not reached the levels reported in May. Through July 20, there have been more than 11,000 infections reported statewide, including 1,319 on July 20 — the first time new infections topped 1,000 in a day since May 7, and the most reported since April 22.
“We continue to see a steady rise in the number of hospitalizations, and that goes along with the increase in new cases that we’re seeing throughout the state and our region, and the increase in testing positivity rate (which is) above 5% again,” Runnels said. “It really, to be honest with you, just looks like another surge.”
Ballad, which serves 21 counties throughout East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, has seen a marked increase in its hospitalizations coinciding with the arrival of a new variant of the virus called the delta variant.
As of Thursday, Ballad had 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19, more than doubling from a low of 20 on July 5: “I think it’s a safe assumption to say this increase that we’re seeing is largely due to the delta variant,” Runnels said.
Runnels said approximately 95% of those hospitalized are those who have not been fully vaccinated, as are 95% of deaths.
Since Jan. 1, Tennessee reported 5,704 virus-related fatalities and 6,185 hospitalizations as of July 20 — the overwhelming majority of them people who hadn’t yet received the vaccine. While vaccines weren’t readily available to most Tennesseans until March, unvaccinated people account for 99.58% of COVID-19 deaths and 97.35% hospitalizations this year, with just 24 deaths and 164 hospitalizations reported among fully vaccinated people statewide.
“Millions and millions of doses of vaccine have been delivered, and the vaccine clearly is showing to be effective at, particularly, preventing hospitalization and death, and it’s safe,” Runnels said. “We have a track record with the vaccine now, and it is still the best way to make sure as possible that you don’t end up in the hospital or with a serious case of COVID-19 and that you don’t spread it rapidly to people in your household or your workplace.
“And so, as a health care leader, I have to ask them to consider vaccination as a way to protect themselves and others,” Runnels continued.