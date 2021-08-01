Holston Medical Group President and CEO Dr. Scott Fowler has enjoyed a long career in healthcare, and has served as HMG's president since 2010.
The last year was one of the most challenging he's ever faced, he said in an interview, adding that the pandemic months have required a more immediate focus on the here and now than ever before.
As CEO of HMG, what has the last year-and-a-half been like for you?
On one hand, there was opportunity to have a positive impact in a healthcare emergency, which was a great motivator, but on the other hand, there was worry and concern about how much the disease would impact our patients and the community and how we do overall. As the CEO, I would say the last (year-and-a-half) required more focus on the immediate here and now than ever before.
You've been president for more than a decade now. How does 2020-21 compare to other years?
Every year has its challenges. I believe success is like a sliding scale against the various degrees of challenges. Overall, this past year was one of the more challenging I have ever faced — perhaps the most overall. It was certainly the most unexpected challenge.
What's next for HMG when we get past this pandemic?
HMG's mission to be "patient first" has never stopped. We will continue to prioritize building lasting relationships and serve the community as their healthcare partner for life, and we plan to continue this through our efforts to maximize overall healthcare outcomes.
During the pandemic there was a lot of concern surrounding people delaying healthcare. Did HMG experience that? Is HMG still experiencing people delaying care, or are most people back in their regular visit cycle?
Yes to all the above. The pandemic is still having an effect on how patients access and move through the system. We have been able to focus our attention on meeting the acute demand, and much of the preventative care in 2020 — though lower than normal — was made possible through Telehealth and other outreach. We have been seeing a rebound of in-person visits that continues to grow, but there is still some delay to preventative care as the pandemic continues to have an impact.
HMG recently opened a new diagnostic office in Johnson City, what are you looking forward to about having that space up and running?
I am looking forward to fully integrating patients into our "patient first" model of care. Patients will receive the highest quality diagnostic and interpretation, along with HMG's "patient first" primary and specialty care all in a state-of-the-art facility. This is a win for patient care.