Dr. Andrew French, a primary care provider with Holston Medical Group, has always been interested in science — and helping others.
Initially, French thought he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a veterinarian because he loved watching how he was able to help animals and connect with their owners. Unfortunately, he found out pretty quickly that he was allergic to pet dander, and so he decided to become a physician.
French graduated from William and Mary University and went to medical school in Pikeville, Kentucky. After completing his residency in Front Royal, Virginia, French joined HMG. Recently, French answered five questions about his career, and how he helps people achieve their health goals.
What’s your favorite part of your job?
I’d have to say I really enjoy getting to know my patients. Hearing more about who they are and supporting them as well as their family in their health goals is incredibly rewarding. It’s gratifying to work closely with the community on their individual needs and provide support in longer health journeys, or even immediate relief in some cases.
Why is it important for people to regularly see a primary care provider?
Whether you are perfectly healthy or experience chronic conditions, seeing a primary care provider is important to make sure you stay on track with your health goals. For someone who is considered healthy, a primary care provider is someone who can offer trusted health advice and screen for ongoing risks so you can prevent the onset of chronic conditions. And, for someone with conditions like diabetes, hypertension, etc., that could mean helping monitor progress and coordinate care across specialists to make sure all care recommendations lead to a healthier you.
Lots of people set health goals when the new year rolls around. How do you work with patients to accomplish those?
The first step is always empathy. I talk with my patients to understand who they are, what they want to accomplish and what they’re willing to do to achieve this. I’ve found that the list of what you can do is unlimited, but what is realistic to achieve it can be different. For example, if you’re looking to reduce your risk of heart disease through exercise, there’s the option of running for two hours a day, or you can walk for at least 10 minutes a day. Breaking it into smaller steps and having a health partner who can guide and encourage you can make all the difference in someone’s health.
What is your advice for people looking to make changes in their lifestyle?
By setting specific goals that are achievable, you aren’t forcing yourself to go the whole distance at once. It feels more manageable and you can celebrate your progress. Another example, if your goal is to lose weight, it can be easy to set a goal of one meal without junk food. And, it’s something you can keep track of and work closely with your primary care provider to meet and set new goals as you improve.
As a primary care provider, I’m sure you’ve seen a number of people who’ve come to you with questions about the vaccine. What is your advice to those people who might still be on the fence about getting vaccinated?
This is a conversation I continue to have with patients, and I always let them know I appreciate that they bring their concerns to me. It's normal to be nervous about a new medication or vaccine, and I continue to encourage conversations focused on what is best for your safety and for your health.