While doing his rotations in London, Dr. Sharan Kanakiriya realized he wanted to specialize in a field that utilized his interest in multiple other specialties — so he chose to specialize in nephrology, a speciality that focuses on the diagnosis of kidney diseases.
Born and raised in India, Kanakiriya began his medical training in his native country before moving to London in 1990 to continue his studies. In 1998 he became a part of the Royal College of Physicians, and moved to the United States shortly thereafter to practice nephrology at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and became a certified hypertension specialist.
After dealing with the Minnesota cold for nearly two decades, Kanakiriya decided he wanted to move somewhere warmer, which brought him to Holston Medical Group. Recently, Kanakiriya answered five questions from the Press discussing his career, his interest in nephrology and how people can care for their kidneys.
What led you to pursue a career in nephrology?
I decided to pursue a career in nephrology because it is the only specialty where you also need a good understanding of additional specialties at the same time. When I studied in London I did rotations across multiple specialties and I wanted a way to have a career where I utilized them all. Nephrology requires you to have knowledge of all of the systems. For example, if someone has kidney disease, you don’t only deal with the kidneys. You have to know how to manage hypertension, heart disease and a possible host of other things. No other specialties require that array of knowledge.
What’s your favorite part of the work you do?
I love that the work changes on a regular basis. Every patient is different, so no two days are the same. I enjoy the challenge that comes with personalizing the care routine for each person, dependent on their abnormalities and challenges coming with their disease. It’s rewarding to be a partner to someone trying to understand so many aspects of their health at once.
What would cause people to come to see a nephrologist?
Why? The knowledge that they need to be checked can be a big driving factor. Kidney disease does not provide symptoms until function goes below 25%, at which point it is already advanced. Most patients tell me they feel fine because the symptoms are not present yet — but if they were present, they would have much bigger issues. If someone is concerned about their kidney health, I strongly recommend talking to their primary care provider first. They can work closely with a nephrologist to ensure you have the best care.
How can people take care of their kidneys?
Be proactive for sure. Annual checkups with your primary care provider can help detect early signs and begin steps for prevention. Otherwise, keep a low-sodium diet, make sure to exercise, stay hydrated and avoid overusing over-the-counter medications like Aleve, Advil, and ibuprofen.
What’s something you think people should keep in mind about their kidneys, and why is it so important people are aware of them?
I know it sounds repetitive, but get your kidneys checked before you start to have symptoms. Especially if you have any risk factors in advance. Doing that can save you from a lifetime of trouble. Additionally, if you feel like you may have kidney disease, please talk to your primary care provider or a specialist. HMG Nephrology at Brookside Drive (2008 Brookside Drive, Kingsport) is a close-by resource. To schedule an appointment please call 423-343-7801.
