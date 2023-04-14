Pharmacy Award

Representatives of ETSU's Gatton College of Pharmacy pose with their recently received 2021-22 APhA Operation Substance Use Disorders Chapter Achievement Award.

 Photo courtesy of ETSU Marketing and Communications

A student organization at East Tennessee State University's Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy earned the top honor for service organizations in the country for educating the community about prescription drug misuse.

The college’s American Pharmacists Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) Operation Substance Use Disorders (SUD) committee (formerly Generation Rx) won the APhA Operation Substance Use Disorders Chapter Achievement Award for 2021-2022. The group was honored last month at the American Pharmacist's Association annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you