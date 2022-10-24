Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a ceremony held at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University.
With a mission to honor those who have made significant and lasting contributions to the health and health care industries, the Hall of Fame was created in 2015 by Belmont University, the McWhorter Society and the Nashville Health Care Council, a founding partner. Wykoff was one of five 2022 inductees.
“Dr. Wykoff is a visionary leader whose contributions to public health education and research have made an impact across our state and beyond,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “Under his leadership, the ETSU College of Public Health houses research centers that are moving the needle in areas such as rural health, women’s health and addiction science. This is a well-deserved honor for Dr. Wykoff, and I am pleased to see his significant contributions recognized and celebrated.”
Wykoff is the founding dean of the ETSU College of Public Health and serves as the co-director of the Center for Rural Health Research at ETSU.
He is a board-certified physician in both pediatrics and preventive medicine, with additional certification in tropical medicine. He has served as former senior vice president for International Operations at Project HOPE; former deputy assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and former associate commissioner for operations for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Recently, he co-edited an award-winning book titled “Appalachian Health: Culture, Challenges, and Capacity.” The book explores the health issues and challenges facing the people of Appalachia. It includes six chapters authored by ETSU faculty members.
“Dr. Wykoff’s contributions to his field are far-reaching,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics. “We celebrate his achievement and the many ways that he and the colleagues and students he inspires are making a difference in the health and well-being of communities.”
ETSU President Emeritus Dr. Paul Stanton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. Other previous inductees have included former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, former Tennessee Govs. Ned McWherter and Phil Bredesen, former U.S. Surgeon General David Satcher and other influential leaders.
“It is a great honor to celebrate the significant work of our five inductees this year,” Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones said. “Each honoree has championed health and well-being for all through their work in health care access, research and education to help our Tennessee communities flourish.”