Randy Wykoff

Dr. Randy Wykoff holds a plaque signifying his induction into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame.

 Contributed

Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a ceremony held at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University.

With a mission to honor those who have made significant and lasting contributions to the health and health care industries, the Hall of Fame was created in 2015 by Belmont University, the McWhorter Society and the Nashville Health Care Council, a founding partner. Wykoff was one of five 2022 inductees.

