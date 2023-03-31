East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Holly Wei earned a 2022 Book of the Year Award from the American Journal of Nursing (AJN), the profession’s premier journal.

The leadership textbook titled “Visionary Leadership in Healthcare: Excellence in Practice, Policy, and Ethics” was the first-place winner in in AJN’ “Nursing Management and Leadership” category. Wei is a professor and associate dean for Research and Scholarship at ETSU’s College of Nursing. She co-authored the book with Dr. Sara Horton-Deutsch, director of the University of San Francisco and Kaiser Permanente Partnership.

