East Tennessee State University’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity is recruiting volunteers to participate in a study of the long-term impacts of COVID-19, particularly its impact on the brain and heart.
The cardiac study is being led by Dr. Krishna Singh, who is trying to determine if elevated levels of certain proteins in the body — namely osteopontin and ubiquitin — can predict the severity of long-haul COVID-19 symptoms. The hypothesis is that those patients with cardiac issues following a COVID-19 infection will exhibit higher levels of those proteins.
Jim Adkins, director of the center’s Clinical Research Office, said those proteins play “vital roles in immune suppression.”
“The hopeful outcome is that one or both of those two proteins, if they come to find out are serving as biomarkers for predicting COVID severity and persistent inflammation — treatment options can be identified,” Adkins said. “This is true translational research where we study all these things on the mechanism of the disease in the lab, and the majority of the time the findings can be translated over to the clinical setting where they can be treated accordingly.”
Thus far they’ve collected hundreds of samples, and Adkins has interviewed the majority of the participants face-to-face.
“Since this thing began, we’ve been in the thick of it,” Adkins said, noting they have been collecting blood samples since the beginning of the pandemic, giving them a data baseline from the very first strain of COVID-19. That data pool includes people who’ve had COVID-19 but are unvaccinated, those who had COVID-19 and are vaccinated and those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated and haven’t had COVID-19.
“We’re running all of these numbers against one another, just seeing what’s the defining mechanism that’s driving these ongoing issues — whether it’s cardiac, neurological or just milder symptoms,” Adkins said.
To qualify for either study, you must be:
• Older than 18 years
• More than 90 days removed from your COVID-19 diagnosis
• Answer health-related questions to document your symptoms
• Donate a blood sample
Cardiac symptoms include heart palpitations, lightheadedness or dizziness upon standing and chest discomfort. Continuing neurological symptoms include poor concentration, confusion, fuzzy thoughts, forgetfulness, mental fatigue, slowed thinking and aphasia. If you think you might qualify to participate, call the Clinical Research Office at (423) 430-2443 or 439-6408.
Adkins said once people interested in participating reach out, they’ll receive an email explaining the process and then pick a day and time to visit their clinic to answer questions about your infection and medical history, and have your blood drawn. The process, Adkins said, typically takes about a half-hour in total. Samples are anonymized.