ETSU Logo

With just under half of Tennesseans not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19, East Tennessee State University will soon provide new opportunities for the vaccine to be available at clinics in rural communities as well as a new mobile vaccination unit.

The initiative is being made possible through a $1.3 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Health awarded to ETSU’s College of Nursing and Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. The goal of the grant is to reach patients in socially vulnerable areas of Northeast Tennessee.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.