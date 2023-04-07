ETSU Health Leadership Academy

Group photo from the first ETSU Health Leadership Academy Series

 Photo courtesy of ETSU Marketing and Communications

This week, ETSU Health launched the ETSU Health Professional Leadership Academy, which aims to equip participants with the skills and knowledge to accept and thrive in leadership roles.

The academy’s 30 participants represent the clinical and academic components of ETSU Health, including all five of East Tennessee State University’s health sciences colleges and Ballad Health. They will spend the next six weeks engaging in leadership development activities, including practical leadership challenges and one-on-one coaching, culminating in a recognition ceremony on May 9

