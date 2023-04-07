This week, ETSU Health launched the ETSU Health Professional Leadership Academy, which aims to equip participants with the skills and knowledge to accept and thrive in leadership roles.
The academy’s 30 participants represent the clinical and academic components of ETSU Health, including all five of East Tennessee State University’s health sciences colleges and Ballad Health. They will spend the next six weeks engaging in leadership development activities, including practical leadership challenges and one-on-one coaching, culminating in a recognition ceremony on May 9
Sessions will be held throughout the region, and will feature an array of speakers, including ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland; Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer; and Lottie Ryans, director of workforce and literacy initiatives for the First Tennessee Development District.
Dr. Bill Block, ETSU vice president for clinical affairs and dean of the Quillen College of Medicine, founded the academy as part of a larger strategy to further leadership skills of those working to improve health outcomes in the Appalachian Highlands.
“The ETSU Health Professional Leadership Academy is an opportunity for us to invest in some of our most promising educators and providers,” said Block. “The academy represents a commitment to living our values and caring for our people and community.”
The Professional Leadership Academy is led by Dr. Larry Calhoun, and Dr. Amy Denise Johnson, associate dean for Faculty Affairs in the Quillen College of Medicine.