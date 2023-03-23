ETSU Logo

This Women’s History Month, ETSU Health is proud to support the many female physicians who serve this region, including those who are breaking trends and helping to diversify the health care workforce.

Women accounted for less than 40% of active physicians in 2021, according to the latest Physician Specialty Data Reports. The Association of American Medical Colleges notes that women are at even more significant minorities in surgical specialties, often making up less than 10% of active surgeons.

ETSU Health Women in Surgery

ETSU Health is proud to employ many of the female surgeons who practice in our region. Among those serving with ETSU Health are (left to right, starting at the top row) Dr. Judaun Alison, Dr. Trevy Ramos, Dr. Natalie Scott, Dr. Lesli Taylor, Dr. Sheree Bray, Dr. Diane Cobble, Dr. Christy Lawson and Dr. Keelin Roche.

