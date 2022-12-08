ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville.
Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine – Johnson City office.
“My favorite part of being a physician is the opportunity to build long-term relationships with my patients as we work together to treat their disease and congratulate them on achieving their goals,” Blaske said. “I get so much joy watching my patients go from having physical limitations due to their disease return to normal life all in the matter of months with appropriate treatment.”
In addition to being the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist in the area, Blaske is Tennessee’s first dually trained and board certified pediatric and adult rheumatologist. She holds additional board certifications in internal medicine and pediatrics. She earned her M.D. from University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, Kentucky. Blaske completed both her internal medicine and pediatrics residency and her pediatric and adult rheumatology fellowships at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Her areas of clinical specialty also include systemic lupus erythematosus, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, dermatomyositis, scleroderma and vasculitis.
ETSU Health Internal Medicine is located on the second floor of 325 N. State of Franklin Road in Johnson City. To schedule an adult rheumatology appointment, call ETSU Health Internal Medicine at (423) 439-7280.
Ballad Health Pediatric Subspecialties is located at 408 N. State of Franklin Road, Suite 31A, in Johnson City. To schedule a pediatric rheumatology appointment, call Pediatric Subspecialties at (423) 431-4946.