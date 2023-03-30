Ethel Ngene
Ethel Akuabata Ngene, a student in ETSU's Gatton College of Pharmacy, shares about her passion for using pharmacy to serve rural communities.

“I’m very invested in rural health, in underserved populations, because I, for one, came from that background,” said Ngene, who found what she was looking for at ETSU’s Gatton College of Pharmacy. “They are very invested in rural education and making sure that we are prepared to take up the challenges involved as pharmacists in rural environments or underserved populations.”

