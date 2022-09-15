For the first time in its eight-year history, East Tennessee State University’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity (CIIDI) has a physical space to call its own.
On Wednesday, university officials celebrated the official ribbon cutting for the new space, located on the second floor of Building 6 on the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center at Mountain Home.
“This 10,000 square feet facility provides vital infrastructure to support cutting-edge research,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland.
Although CIIDI officially moved into its new space in late 2020, they have spent the past year renovating the floor and preparing it to become a dedicated space for the program. It features state-of-the-art instruments, a human tissues biorepository and specialized core facilities and laboratories, along with meeting and administrative spaces.
“Our dedicated space facilitates communication, collegiality and exchange of ideas, and provides opportunities to establish interprofessional and intraprofessional collaborations,” said Dr. David Williams, CIIDI co-director and Carroll H. Long Chair of Excellence at Quillen College of Medicine.
The CIIDI facility includes the Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Discovery facility, which according to Williams, “is trying to discover the next generation of drugs to modulate immunity and treat infectious disease.”
At this facility, CIIDI members are working to research and find cures for currently incurable diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis C, long COVID, sepsis and more. Members are also doing research into cardiovascular disease as well as a wide range of studies falling under the umbrellas of inflammation, infectious disease and immunity. Researchers are also very interested in understanding how COVID-19 and long COVID can affect the heart, brain and immune systems.
The center brings together nearly 50 members who are each experts in different disciplines.
Some members have already been awarded multiple COVID-related grants, published notable papers and researched many topics such as adjuvant and vaccine technology and the role of lactate in infectious disease and heart attack-induced cardiovascular dysfunction.
“The new CIIDI home makes it possible for us to better serve our members, the university community, and the research enterprise at ETSU,” said Dr. Jonathan Moorman, CIIDI co-director. “In addition, the new facility makes it possible for us to better serve our core missions of research and education.”
The CIIDI facility will also serve as a training and learning center for ETSU students that will include a new training program for biomedical graduate students interested in inflammation, infectious disease and immunity.