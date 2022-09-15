CIIDI Ribbon Cutting

ETSU Faculty and members of the Center of Excellence for Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity (CIIDI) cut the ribbon on the program’s new facility on ETSU’s VA Campus.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

For the first time in its eight-year history, East Tennessee State University’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity (CIIDI) has a physical space to call its own.

On Wednesday, university officials celebrated the official ribbon cutting for the new space, located on the second floor of Building 6 on the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center at Mountain Home.

