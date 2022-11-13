The Addiction Science Center at East Tennessee State University received the Advocate of Peer Recovery Service-Agency Award from the Tennessee Certified Peer Recovery Specialist Program of the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

This award, presented at the virtual annual conference of Tennessee Certified Peer Recovery Specialists, is presented to the group or agency that has, over the past year, been at the forefront of advocating for peer recovery services that empower Tennesseans with a mental health and/or substance use disorder. The entity receiving the award has championed the advancement of peer recovery services across Tennessee and has done exceptional work in the peer service movement.

