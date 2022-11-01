Niswonger Roundtable

From left: Dr. Sam Deel, Dr. Seth Brown, Chris Jett, Holly Rinehart and Jamie Swift speak to the media during a press conference on RSV on Tuesday, Nov. 1. 

Ballad Health has reopened its Corporate Emergency Operations Center as hospital officials ready surge plans to handle a respiratory virus season that began earlier than usual, particularly for respiratory syncytial virus — a common winter virus that can cause serious illness in children and older adults.

Officials with Ballad and its Niswonger Children's Network said Tuesday that they've already seen "challenging volumes" of RSV, with cases for this time of year up significantly compared to last year. Dr. Seth Brown, Niswonger Children's Network's chief medical officer, said it's "definitely been a challenge in terms of number of patients as well as disease severity that's higher than usual."

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you