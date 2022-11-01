Ballad Health has reopened its Corporate Emergency Operations Center as hospital officials ready surge plans to handle a respiratory virus season that began earlier than usual, particularly for respiratory syncytial virus — a common winter virus that can cause serious illness in children and older adults.
Officials with Ballad and its Niswonger Children's Network said Tuesday that they've already seen "challenging volumes" of RSV, with cases for this time of year up significantly compared to last year. Dr. Seth Brown, Niswonger Children's Network's chief medical officer, said it's "definitely been a challenge in terms of number of patients as well as disease severity that's higher than usual."
Typically, Brown said, RSV circulates most between December and March, but this year the region — and much of the country — is being forced to respond to an unusually early spike in cases that are leading to more serious illness than in years past.
"We've definitely seen a shift in terms of the time of the year that we're seeing RSV, and this particular strain this year has resulted in more severe clinical outcomes as well," Brown said. "We're seeing more children having to be admitted to the intensive care unit and for a longer duration."
Add that to flu season, which also started earlier than normal, and the almost cyclical winter surge in coronavirus infections, hospital officials worry what strain concurrent widespread circulation of those diseases could place on hospitals and emergency departments across the region — especially as hospitals grapple with a severe shortages of nurses.
"It's definitely safe to say, that with relaxed COVID-19 prevention measures, with kids back in school now, with less masking, we definitely have a good chance to see COVID-19, RSV and flu throughout the duration of winter and early spring," Brown said.
Brown said it's hard to predict what path all three viruses may take over the next few months, or how bad things may get, but that they're preparing for the worst-case scenario — something Ballad's Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift echoed on Tuesday.
"It really does present a unique challenge of just that entire volume of cases that's going to be in ED's and urgent cares and physician's offices, and it truly is going to take a health system response to get our community through this," Swift said, "and that's what we're trying to do with out plans, is to make sure we're ready to in all our settings, that we're utilizing the best settings to route our patients to and that we can provide the best care to every patient that needs it."
Swift also said the number of flu cases "far surpasses anything I've seen at this time of the year."
Niswonger Children's Network's Chief Nursing Officer, Holly Rinehart, said staffing is "challenged right now," but that they're "making it work." Rinehart said they've been looking at different care models to accommodate an influx of patients if the need arises but said that they're not yet at that point.
"All hands on deck, all hands approach," Rinehart said.
Space is also a concern, and hospital officials have been looking at ways to increase the number of beds they have. Brown said they are looking at their capacity on a daily basis and trying to project case numbers as best they can.
"COVID is still there, flu is still there, RSV is there as well, so we're definitely looking on, literally, a daily basis at our current capacity, and we're making projections as best we can," he said.
Swift said they've not yet had to enact any surge plans and said they've spent the last week reviewing and updating their surge plans. Niswonger Children's Hospital has had to open overflow areas, Rinehart said, "but not necessarily surge capacity just yet."
ICU capacity is also good.
"It really is about all those things we've talked about, all the community mitigation efforts that we can take: vaccine, staying home if you're sick, getting tested, seeking care, talking to your doctor," Swift said.
