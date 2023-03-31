Dr. John Nelson
Courtesy of ETSU Marketing and Communications

East Tennessee State University has named Dr. John Nelson director of the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement.

The Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement was founded in 2021 in partnership with Ballad Health to strengthen the nursing pipeline in the region by increasing opportunities for students and better supporting current nurses.

