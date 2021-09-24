The Northeast Regional Health Office announced Friday that COVID-19 testing hours at its eight testing sites will be changing on Monday, Sept. 27.
Those health departments include: Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties. PCR tests will be administered by staff Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with self-test kits available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where to get tested:
- Carter County: Drive-through testing is available at the Great Lakes Workforce Development Facility, 386 TN-91 in Elizabethton, and self-test kits can be picked up at 403 E. G St. in Elizabethton.
- Greene County: Drive-through testing is available at the Greene Valley Development Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Greenville, and self-test kits can be picked up at 810 W. Church St. in Greeneville.
- Hancock County: Drive-through testing is available at 178 Willow St. in Sneedville, with self-test kits available at the same address.
- Hawkins County-Church Hill: Drive-through testing is available at 247 Silver Lake Road in Church Hill, with self-test kits available at the same address.
- Hawkins County-Rogerville: Drive-through testing is available at 201 Park Boulevard in Rogersville, with self-test kits available at the same address.
- Johnson County: Drive-through testing is available at 715 W. Main St. in Mountain City, with self-test kits available at the same address.
- Unicoi County: Drive-through testing is available at 101 Okolona Drive in Erwin, with self-test kits available at the same address.
- Washington County: Drive-through testing is available at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City, with self-test kits available at the same address.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is offering drive-through testing at both its Kingsport and Blountville Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.