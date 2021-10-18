Thirty-three COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the seven-day period ending Sunday (Oct. 11 — Oct. 17), according to numbers published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties, but at a slower rate than in the past several weeks. The number of active cases also continued to decline across the region, in all eight counties.
Active cases in the region totaled 2,050 on Oct. 17, compared to 2,677 on Oct. 10, according to daily reports by the TDH. On Sept. 19, active cases totaled 5,556 for the eight-county region.
Numbers of deaths and new and active cases in this article are from the TDH’s daily Epidemiology and Surveillance Data reports, using data recorded from that report on Sept. 20 (for numbers recorded Sept. 19), Oct. 11 (for numbers recorded on Oct. 10), and Oct. 18 (for numbers recorded on Oct. 17). The Times News is reporting from the same chart to try to provide consistency. Visitors to the TDH website will find sometimes significantly different case, new case, active case and death numbers for each county elsewhere on the site.
Nine of of the deaths reported Oct. 11-17 were in Greene. Other deaths reported during the seven-day period, by county: six in Sullivan; six in Carter; three in Unicoi; three in Washington; two in Hancock; two in Hawkins; and two in Johnson.
New cases reported across the region in the same time frame total 1,182. New cases by county, for the seven-day period: 326 in Sullivan; 282 in Greene; 222 in Washington; 113 in Hawkins; 127 in Carter; 51 in Johnson; 34 in Unicoi; and 27 in Hancock.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Monday reported 204 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its 21-county service area. 57 patients were in intensive care units, and 49 were on ventilators. There were three pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Oct. 11 reported 234 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its 21-county service area. 69 patients were in intensive care units, and 54 were on ventilators. There were two pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Statewide, according to the TDH, 1,469 (13%) of the 11,089 floor beds in Tennessee hospitals were available as of Sunday, and 230 (11%) of the 2,013 ICU beds in Tennessee hospitals were available. Two weeks ago TDH reported only 7% of ICU beds were available across the state.