Once again, Northeast Tennessee's coronavirus infections are on the rise — a worrying sign with Thanksgiving less than a week away.

Since it peaked at a record high of 746.6 on Sept. 11, the region's seven-day average of new cases fell for weeks, bottoming out at 106.1 on Oct. 31. Since Nov. 1, however, the seven-day case rate has begun trending upward again, rising from 106.1 to 174.2— a 64.1% increase. Infections are also rising statewide, with Northeast Tennessee seeing the most new cases per 100,000 of any region in the state.

According to the New York Times' coronavirus case map, Johnson County has reported the second most new cases per capita in the state over the last week with Washington County's rate ranking fifth. Hawkins County (7th) and Sullivan County (8th) also rank inside the top-10 statewide.

While it's unlikely the region will see another surge of the same magnitude as the summer surge or last year's winter surge thanks to vaccinations and more natural immunity due to infection, experts are concerned what impact another surge could have on the region, especially as the flu — which was mostly dormant last year — begins to circulate once again.

"It's certainly a concern that we're keeping our eyes on," said Ballad Health's Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift. "We do see the numbers going back up ever so slightly, and... as we head into holidays and indoor gatherings and cold weather to where more people are just inside in general — it really could set us up for another increase in cases.

"I don't think we'll necessarily get back to where we were in September, but any sort of increase, ultimately that's lives that are affected right here in our community and we have to prevent that," Swift continued.

East Tennessee State University's Dean of the College of Public Health Dr. Randy Wykoff said it would have been more surprising if there wasn't another increase in infection due to the cyclical nature of the virus.

"I think the question, of course, is how big that increase is going to be and when we're likely to see it," he said.

Swift said she'd hoped the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 would be lower heading into the holidays, especially with this year's flu season expected to be worse than last year.

Any increase in coronavirus and flu activity could greatly impact the health care system, which is already dealing with severe staffing shortages that could be worsened if people quit their jobs over the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

While flu typically doesn't lead to an overwhelming number of hospitalizations, its impact on emergency rooms can be extreme, as was the case two years ago when Ballad had to open a separate emergency room and triage area at Niswonger Children's Hospital to accommodate the volume. Thus far the amount of local flu activity has been minimal, but Swift cautioned it can and does spread rapidly and said the region "could have a pretty severe" flu season.

Swift said that while her concern about both viruses is the same, the unpredictability of the flu is more worrisome than the coronavirus, a virus that can have its spread modeled and better tracked to help the hospital system prepare before it is overwhelmed.

"We really just want people to get both vaccines and do the mitigation measures so that we can continue to serve all the people that need to be served in that emergency room," Swift said.

Like Swift, Wykoff said he's concerned about the potential of a "combined spike" of COVID-19 and flu cases.

"You add whatever the number (of people dying from flu) is going to be, to the number of people getting COVID and you realize we could be looking at a combined spike," Wykoff said. "The COVID spike may be smaller than the last spike, we don't know but it may be, but if you superimpose on that the number of deaths from flu, we may see the same kind of impact we've been seeing."

Can I celebrate Thanksgiving safely in-person? The answer, Swift and Wykoff said, is yes — but vaccination and testing is key to ensuring your family get-together doesn't turn into an outbreak. Wykoff said having a gathering of all vaccinated people is a good step, though not as comprehensive as being vaccinated and getting tested, which he said is the best strategy short of not meeting at all. He also recommended people get tested within a few days of their return as well to ensure you didn't catch it over the holiday. And if you find yourself in a dinner table debate about vaccines, Wykoff offered some advice: "Assume, as a starting, that people are willing to be rational, that they're looking for good information. Nobody in this is evil. They're not bad people. "My assumption, as I say, is just because somebody isn't vaccinated doesn't mean they're not willing to be," Wykoff said. "They just may need to hear that calm voice." But,"if somebody is absolutely adamant, or they hold a belief that is so far out that you can't even figure out how to deal with it, it's probably better not to ruin Thanksgiving for everyone."