Washington County commissioners are set to join the debate on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
The county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee will discuss a possible resolution voicing opposition to the president’s directive when it meets on Thursday.
Wash-ington County Mayor Joe Grandy raised the vaccination issue at the commission’s monthly meeting last week. Grandy said he and other county mayors from across Tennessee have drafted a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and state Attorney General Herbert Slatery expressing their objections to the president’s COVID vaccination directive.
“We are adamantly opposed to any vaccine mandate,” Grandy said.
The mayor added that if commissioners wanted to “weigh in” with a resolution voicing their objection to the vaccination mandate, it would “certainly add additional support” for those opposing the president’s actions.
Biden announced in early September that he is pushing pandemic regulations that mandate all businesses with more than 100 workers to require their employees be vaccinated for COVID or test for the virus weekly. Officials say the measure will impact about 80 million Americans.
The federal government is also requiring another 17 million workers at health care facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funds to also be fully vaccinated.
Biden has also signed an executive order requiring all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government to be fully vaccinated against COVID.
Opposition to the president’s vaccination mandate has become a key talking point for Republican officeholders from the courthouse to the statehouse. Lee has joined the Republican governors of 26 other states in vowing to fight the Biden directive on vaccines.
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, has asked the governor to call a special session of the General Assembly so state lawmakers can address facemask mandates in schools and decide if businesses should be protected from lawsuits filed by employees who are opposed to COVID vaccination mandates.
During the Washington County Commission’s meeting on Sept. 27, Commissioner Robbie Tester requested the vaccine mandate issue be placed on the HEW committee’s next agenda. Tester told his colleagues he had “received quite a few emails from folks opposed” to such a mandate.
Commissioner Jodi Jones, who chairs the HEW committee, said she was “happy” to put the item on the panel’s October agenda.
“I would just caution you that those emails are being auto generated,” Jones said. “In responding to constituents, I’ve encountered some people who had these emails sent without their permission. We need to be a little thoughtful about making decisions based on constituent emails, particularly when they all look the same.”