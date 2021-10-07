Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution when they meet Oct. 25 denouncing all government mandates that call for private businesses to require their employees be vaccinated for COVID-19.
The measure was approved by the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee in a voice vote on Thursday, with the committee’s chair, Comm-issioner Jodi Jones, casting the lone “no” vote.
“I feel government should be limited, and we should encourage government stay out of the affairs of private business,” Commissioner Jim Wheeler told his fellow committee members. “State, federal and local governments should refrain from taking up COVID-related vaccine mandates.”
Before the committee’s vote, Jones, a clinical psychologist and a faculty member of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Family Medicine, said she has seen the challenges her colleagues in the field of medical care face daily as a result of COVID-19.
“Last week we lost 72 people in our region who would still be here today if they had gotten vaccinated,” Jones said.
Her comments were dismissed by some members of the audience, who had packed the committee hearing room in the Washington County Courthouse to hear the debate on the resolution opposing President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Several repeatedly said “No,” and one man asked, “What about personal choice?”
“I don’t like government mandates either,” Jones said, later asking: “If we don’t do this (mandating vaccinations), what do we do to stop the pandemic?”
If approved, the resolution would be sent to Gov. Bill Lee expressing the county’s opposition to the president’s plans to implement new Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations mandating that all businesses with more than 100 workers require their employees be vaccinated for COVID or test for the virus weekly. Officials say the measure will impact about 80 million Americans.
The federal government is also requiring another 17 million workers at health care facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funds to also be fully vaccinated.
Biden has also signed an executive order requiring all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The issue was was first raised last week when Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told commissioners he and other county mayors from across Tennessee have drafted a letter to Lee and state Attorney General Herbert Slatery expressing their objections to the president’s COVID vaccination directive.
Lee has also joined the Republican governors of 26 other states in vowing to fight the Biden mandate.
The issue was placed as an item for discussion on the HEW committee’s monthly agenda. On Thursday, Commissioner Danny Edens made the motion for the committee to adopt a resolution similar to one that has already been approved by the Greene County Commission.
“I don’t think that resolution goes far enough,” said Wheeler, who instead offered a motion to discourage government at any level from saying that a private business must require its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
“I’m all for educating and encouraging people to be vaccinated, but I’m against government mandates,” Wheeler said.
Commissioner Bryan Davenport said he would vote for Wheeler’s motion as long as it was clear the amended resolution is expressing direct opposition to Biden’s vaccine mandate.