The city of Johnson City is now requiring employees and visitors to wear face masks in all of its municipal facilities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“With a low vaccination rate and the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID-19 is again spreading rapidly in our community,” City Manager Pete Peterson said in a news release on Tuesday. “The responsible thing for all of us to do is to take the precautions we know to be helpful in limiting transmission. In addition to wearing masks, we ask everyone to practice social distancing, wash hands and stay home if you’re sick.”
Johnson City officials encourage residents and businesses to limit in-person interaction and conduct their business with the city by phone, email or through the use of online services available on the city’s website, www.johnsoncitytn.org.
Masks Still Optional At The Courthouse
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said Tuesday that while the county is continuing to “evaluate the data on a daily basis,” there are no plans to resume mask requirements at the Washington County Courthouse.
“We are open for business with no mask requirements,” the mayor said.
Grandy also noted that the public had eight months last year to see “the usefulness of wearing face coverings” in reducing the spread of COVID-19. He said area residents now “have another tool,” the COVID-19 vaccine, to deal with the pandemic.
“I encourage everyone to take advantage of the vaccine,” the mayor said.
Grandy noted that Washington County's vaccination rate of 55.5% is one of the highest in Tennessee, while the overall region stands at 40%.
The Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington County Health departments are offering vaccines Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments are not required, and drive-through and walk-in options are available but vary by location. However, masks are required to enter health department facilities.
Doing Business At The Municipal And Safety Building
Johnson City officials say building, trades, sign permits and planning applications may be applied for online through the CityView Portal, https://jc-cityviewweb.johnsoncitytn.org/CityViewPortal/.
Online applications are preferred but physical documents will be accepted at the permit counter at the rear of the Municipal and Safety Building. For questions related to the CityView, please contact Adrienne Brown at 434-5845 or [email protected].
For the Planning Division, contact Nicole Lawrence at 434-6074 or [email protected].
Contacting The Police Department
Information available in person at the Johnson City Police Records Unit located inside city hall can be obtained through other methods. Individuals may call 434-6160 and select option 2 or send an email to [email protected]. Documents intended for the records unit or municipal court can be photographed or scanned and attached to the email.
Fines may be paid at https://www.paymyfineonline.com/ or by mailing a check or money order to Police Records, P.O. Box 2150, Johnson City, TN 37605.
Traffic crash reports are available at http://www.crashdocs.org five to seven days following the incident.
Dealing With The Purchasing Department
The public may conduct any necessary city procurement business by phone, email or through the use of online services that are available on the city’s website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/purchasing.
All solicitations are available for electronic submission. This method is encouraged and preferred.
The Purchasing Department may be reached by phone at 975-2715 or email at [email protected].
Paying Utility And Tax Bills
The city of Johnson City offers a free auto draft service for payment of utility bills. Enrollment can be completed online via a short form at www.johnsoncitytn.org/autodraft. Customers must upload a copy of a voided check to complete enrollment.
Utility bills may also be paid using the night depository located at City Hall, 601 E. Main St.
To pay utility bills by phone, please call 768-5046. To pay property taxes by phone, please call 768-5048.
New water and sewer services customers can call 461-1640 to sign up for service with a credit card.
More information about online payments can be found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/payments.