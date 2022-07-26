Christopher Jett

Christopher Jett, an experienced healthcare executive with more than 14 years of experience, has been named chief executive officer of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network.

Jett replaces Lisa Carter, who assumed the role of Ballad Health’s Southern Region president last December.

