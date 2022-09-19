Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department.
The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
State health officials are in the process of hiring a new director for the department. The job became open in August when Chris Hodgin left to take a position with Ballad Health.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told county officials last week that Rebekah English, the regional director of Northeast Tennessee Health Department, has interviewed five applicants to head the county department.
Hodgin was a recently retired Air Force lieutenant colonel with 21 years of service when he was hired as as the health director in January 2021.
He was named to the post after Christen Minnick left the job a year before to join the public health faculty at East Tennessee State University.
The Washington County Budget Committee approved a request last week to transfer $40,000 from capital projects funds for interior renovations to the nursing station at the Health Department.
The committee also approved the use of a $1.1 million state grant to build a storage and immunization facility behind the health building on Princeton Road. Grandy said the state grant does not require a local match.