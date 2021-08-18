Roughly 90% of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ballad Health's facilities are unvaccinated, new data from the hospital system shows, with the unvaccinated accounting for an even larger share of those in intensive care and on ventilators.

Of the 201 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, 180 are unvaccinated — 89.5% of hospitalizations. In the hospital's intensive care units, unvaccinated people account for 93.4%, or 57, of the 61 people currently in the ICU and 93.1%, or 41, of the 44 people on ventilators.

Most of the vaccinated people currently hospitalized, hospital officials said, have underlying conditions, with an average age of 76, compared to 61 among the unvaccinated.

"The population that's unvaccinated is a larger percentage of our hospitalized patients, and they tend to be younger and sicker with the illness," said Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels.

"That's an important data point for the community to know."

Ballad officials again urged people to get one of the available vaccines during the system's weekly press conference Wednesday as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to rise across the region.

Last week, 3,323 new cases were reported in Ballad's 21-county service area, the most since mid-January. Hospitalizations, and the number of people needing critical care, are also at their highest point since January.

"Vaccination doesn't prevent infection completely, it reduces the risk, but it drastically reduces your risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19," Runnels said.

Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the system was down to 10 to 12 ICU beds Tuesday night, with ICU occupancy at 95% — putting "tremendous stress on our ICU." In addition, there were only two pediatric intensive care beds available, with three children currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City.

"That's obviously very, very concerning because we're seeing more and more patients with the new variant needing more life-sustaining measures than we did before," Deaton said.

Hospitalizations are still expected to rise in the coming weeks, though by how much is up in the air.

Ballad's in-house modeling has three scenarios, projecting its inpatient census could rise to 228 by next Tuesday under a best-case scenario, or upwards of 400 in a worst-case scenario. The hospital system's COVID-19 hospitalizations did track closely with their best-case scenario modeling over the last week, but Deaton couldn't say whether that was sustainable or merely an aberration.

"I'm hopeful it's sustainable," Deaton said, noting that new cases this week are projected to surpass last week's total. "I'd like to think that something's happening, but I'm not sure there's really any mitigation (efforts) that's causing that to decline at this point."

Staffing remains a major concern, and the biggest limiter for capacity.

While the system was able to bring back five retired nurses and respiratory therapists recently, they've also lost staff due to burnout. Deaton said one nurse resigned this week after a 30-year career because of the overwhelming nature of this surge and a lack of support from some people in the community.

"Health care workers every day are continuing to fight for education around this, fighting to take care of our patients," said Deaton, "but also, daily, they're fighting misinformation, which is very, very discouraging for our team members."

Ballad is in the process of requesting additional staff from the Tennessee National Guard as part of a program announced Monday to send medically trained personnel into hospitals to help assist frontline healthcare workers. Ballad previously received personnel through this program during the winter surge, with 33 National Guard members spending six weeks working in the system's tertiary hospitals in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City from December to January.

"We are continuing to see the number of new COVID cases in our region grow at an alarming rate, which is leading to more and more hospitalizations," said Runnels. "This drastic increase in the number of inpatients is putting a significant strain on the capacity of the health system."

Runnels spoke about other hospitals in the state and country experiencing an overwhelming surge in coronavirus hospitalizations, and warned that Ballad could also be overwhelmed and forced to ration care if the increase in hospitalizations isn't slowed — even for pediatric patients. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which typically serves as Ballad's backup if local capacity is exceeded, reached capacity last week, leaving Ballad and Niswonger essentially on their own.

The hospital system has also stopped accepting most transfer requests from other hospitals outside of Ballad as a result of the current surge they're facing.

"In our region we have not yet reached this point (of rationing care), but if our trends continue as they have, unimpeded, it will only be a matter of time before we find ourselves in a similar situation," Runnels said. "Put another way, if our region continues as it is with no mitigation efforts in place, it will not be long before it begins to significantly impact our ability as a health system to provide care to those who need it in a timely manner."

Where Can I Get Vaccinated? If you're looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine, they are widely available at most pharmacies and grocery stores across the region. To find a shot near you, and to schedule an appointment, visit vaccines.gov/search. Additionally, vaccines are available both by appointment and on a walk-in basis at all Northeast Tennessee health department locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Ballad Health is also offering vaccines on by appointment and on a walk-in basis at the Mall at Johnson City, located in the old Designer Shoe Warehouse storefront. They are open from 2-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.