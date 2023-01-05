JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health and Watauga Orthopaedics exchanged statements on social media Wednesday about a policy change to physician access to patients at Johnson City Medical Center.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, Watauga Orthopaedics said Ballad is removing all independent orthopedic groups from providing on-call coverage at JCMC on Feb. 1. Watauga Orthopaedics said they "do not support this decision and strongly believe in a patient's right to choose their health care provider" and called the change a "blatant attempt to prevent us from treating our valued and loyal patients."
"Our team remains on medical staff at JCMC and is committed to having an orthopedic specialist available 24/7 to provide emergent orthopedic trauma care to patients of all ages at JCMC," the statement read, adding that it will be up to patients to request, "even demand in some instances," a provider from Watauga Orthopaedics.
"Ballad's change to trauma call coverage at JCMC is another example of steps they are taking to monopolize health care in our region," the statement continued.
In response, Ballad called the accusations in Watauga Orthopaedics' statement false, saying that "patients will always have the right to choose who their provider is in the hospital."
Ballad went on to say the change, ensuring that certain patients with traumatic orthopedic injuries are seen by a specialized orthopedic surgeon, is in keeping with national best practices at accredited Level 1 Trauma Centers.
"Johnson City Medical Center is pleased to have made the investment to ensure all patients who present to the Level 1 Trauma Center with traumatic orthopedic injuries benefit from the availability of these fellowship-trained orthopedic trauma surgeons," Ballad's statement said.
"Watauga Orthopaedics is alone amongst the region’s independent orthopedic groups in disagreeing with this decision. The elected medical staff leadership of Johnson City Medical Center agrees with this best practice protocol at Johnson City Medical Center," the health system continued. "Watauga Orthopaedics is entitled to disagree with the medical staff leadership and best practices for Level 1 Trauma Centers.
"However, Watauga Orthopaedics’ broad statement about patient choice is simply false. Any patient may, at any time, choose to be seen by an orthopedist of their preference."
