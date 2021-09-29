Ballad Health is set to resume some elective surgeries that do not require an overnight stay this week as the number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus across the system's hospitals continues to fall, down to 324 as of Wednesday — Ballad's lowest COVID-19 inpatient census since Aug. 31.
"We will be resuming some of our same-day elective cases, starting today," said Ballad's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton. "We do see, as the (number) of inpatients starts to decline, we are able to resume cases and surgeries on a case-by-case basis. This will be based by facility as space and staffing allows that to happen."
In the early stages of its worst surge to date, Ballad suspended elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay on Aug. 16, and expanded the pause to all non-emergent procedures on Aug. 26. While many hospitals resumed elective procedures on Wednesday, some hospitals will not do so until Monday. People who qualify to have their procedures done will be contacted by their physicians.
Deaton said COVID-19 patients account for about 22% of the system's total inpatient census, which is what prompted the resumption of non-emergent procedures. Previously, hospital officials said they wanted to see that share drop to about 20% before they resumed elective surgeries.
"As that continues to drop, we'll start to increase more," Deaton said. "Really, what happens, as the inpatients drop it allows us to have more of our team members who were deployed to frontlines to come back into surgery and start helping do that work again."
Though the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains higher than it was when elective surgeries were first suspended last month, that inpatient total has been trending down since Sept. 8, when virus-related hospitalizations peaked at 413. It accelerated in recent days with hospitalizations dropping from 387 on Sept. 21 to 324 as of Sept. 29, a 16% drop.
Part of the reason for the decline in coronavirus hospitalizations is the sheer number of people dying from the virus, with more than a third of deaths inside Ballad hospitals this month attributed to COVID-19. Of the deaths inside Ballad's hospitals, 36.4% are related to COVID-19 — the highest share yet.
"We do expect, unfortunately, to see this month being the highest number of deaths we've experienced so far since the pandemic," Deaton said.
Deaton said the worst of the surge appears to be in the rearview, but cautioned that another surge could be possible as the region moves in the winter months. The previous surge, which saw hospitalizations peak at 361 on Jan. 5, was driven by in-person gatherings indoors during the winter months, particularly after Halloween.
"I am concerned as we move into the winter months where we move inside that, if people are not masking appropriately, if they have not gotten the vaccine, I think we could potentially see another surge in the winter like we saw last year," Deaton said. "Although I am optimistic we are seeing a decline based on the data we're seeing, I think we could see a surge again just based on people coming together again and moving more inside."
In the event of another surge, Deaton said the hospital system's Corporate Emergency Operations Center's (CEOC) is working to create enough capacity to avoid having to suspend elective surgeries again, as hospitalizations aren't expected to decline as rapidly as they did during the winter surge. According to Ballad's in-house modeling, hospitalizations are expected to remain well-above 200 for the next couple of weeks, and could get as high as 381.
"We want to be at zero (inpatients), but we do know that we'll probably have COVID patients across the region for some time to come," Deaton said. "We have to start working towards now, we're actually doing that, to understand we may have as many as 200 patients in the hospital for some time, and how do we continue to make sure we have elective surgeries — we can't stop elective surgeries every time we have a surge."